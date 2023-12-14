LifePro Asset Management Invests $360,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after buying an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after buying an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after buying an additional 24,388 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,035,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

VB stock traded up $4.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $211.74. The company had a trading volume of 464,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $213.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.24.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

