LifePro Asset Management Purchases 98 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.61.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,605,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,005. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $252.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.14 and a 200 day moving average of $212.17.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

