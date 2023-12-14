Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. Buys 354 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

C traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $50.60. 6,972,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,460,795. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

