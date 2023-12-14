Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Update

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of LIPO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,078. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 894.78% and a negative return on equity of 124.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipella Pharmaceuticals

About Lipella Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:LIPO Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Lipella Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.

