Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO) Short Interest Update

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the November 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 756,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of LIPO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,078. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.72.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 894.78% and a negative return on equity of 124.14%.
About Lipella Pharmaceuticals
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for various applications. It is developing LP-10, a formulation of tacrolimus that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with radiation-induced hemorrhagic cystitis; and LP-310, a formulation of tacrolimus for the treatment of oral lichen planus.
