loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 229,012 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 361,660 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

loanDepot Trading Up 15.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). loanDepot had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $265.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In other news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $53,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Martell purchased 20,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $34,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,607.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $53,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,333,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,666,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 45,207 shares of company stock valued at $75,723 and sold 52,481 shares valued at $96,331. 83.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in loanDepot by 26.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in loanDepot by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in loanDepot by 32.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in loanDepot by 104.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

See Also

