Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFT. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 19.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE LFT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 337,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,731. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $113.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.84%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

