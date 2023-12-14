Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) were up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 8,003,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 8,292,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 7.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 965.60% and a negative return on equity of 8,821.02%. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 60.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

