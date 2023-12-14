Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.24

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $43.19, with a volume of 199013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $123.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 945.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 562.3% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

