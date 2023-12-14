Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82. Mama’s Creations has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mama’s Creations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mama’s Creations in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

Mama's Creations, Inc manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

