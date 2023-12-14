Mantle (MNT) Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges

Mantle (MNT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, Mantle has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Mantle has a market cap of $1.10 billion and approximately $15.79 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001391 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mantle Token Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,132,673,946.0131407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.58780817 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $12,897,698.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

