Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 10.6%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 1,352,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,276,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 416,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 114.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 49.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 46.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.