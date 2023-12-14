Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Decreases Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lessened its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up about 3.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

FISV stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.49. 3,076,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

