Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Purchases 2,817 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,123,502,000 after acquiring an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190,712 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,716,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,699,143. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $39.16.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

