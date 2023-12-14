Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Reduces Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 4.0% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $409.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.41.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LIN

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.