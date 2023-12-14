Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Short Interest Update

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 235,900 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the November 15th total of 345,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Materion Price Performance

Materion stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.94. 98,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,193. Materion has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $124.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Materion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

