McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.90

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.89, with a volume of 50300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

McCoy Global Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$51.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.88 million for the quarter. McCoy Global had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Analysts anticipate that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.2457737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Dividend Announcement

About McCoy Global

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. McCoy Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.26%.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

