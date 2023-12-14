Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 1-Year High at $305.31

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $305.31 and last traded at $302.62, with a volume of 37539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $297.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Medpace Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $263.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,072 shares of company stock worth $137,721,097 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth $38,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

