MedX Health (CVE:MDX) Trading Down 16.7%

Shares of MedX Health Corp (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 149,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 64,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

MedX Health Stock Down 8.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$14.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

MedX Health (CVE:MDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MedX Health Corp will post 0.0025021 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MedX Health

MedX Health Corp develops, manufactures, and markets skin related screening tools and phototherapy devices for pain relief and tissue repair in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers SIAscopy, a medical device technology used to scan skin for suspicious moles and lesions; and phototherapeutic medical devices, which use light energy in lower-level laser and LED to provide treatment for pain and tissue damage in the rehabilitation market.

