Members Trust Co Buys 86 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wit LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $235.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,762,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,932. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $187.38 and a 52-week high of $236.58. The company has a market capitalization of $332.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average of $218.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.