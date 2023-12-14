Members Trust Co Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Members Trust Co lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,409,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after buying an additional 432,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,241,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,998,000 after buying an additional 2,738,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,231,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,576,000 after buying an additional 95,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 1,624,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,875,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

