Members Trust Co Has $392.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Members Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,826,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 11.4% of Members Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Members Trust Co owned about 0.40% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $392,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.50. The stock had a trading volume of 972,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,155. The stock has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $149.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

