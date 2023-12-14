Members Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Members Trust Co trimmed its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $355,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 188,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,423,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,069,000 after acquiring an additional 78,693 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,264. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its 200 day moving average is $114.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

