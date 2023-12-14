Members Trust Co Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Members Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 0.1% of Members Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Members Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJJ stock traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.67. The company had a trading volume of 57,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,051. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.99.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

