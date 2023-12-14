Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 135,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 335,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Membership Collective Group Trading Up 8.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $438.14 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,864,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Membership Collective Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

