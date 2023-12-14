Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Short Interest Down 24.2% in November

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 15th total of 119,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercantile Bank Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 95,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,242. The company has a market capitalization of $644.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.01. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.73 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. On average, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.