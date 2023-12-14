Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $67.65

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$67.65 and last traded at C$67.75, with a volume of 91428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$68.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRU. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$77.14.

Metro Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.29. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.01 billion. Metro had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metro Inc. will post 4.2565217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metro Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Metro’s payout ratio is 29.58%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

