Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MIMTF remained flat at C$17.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.18. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1-year low of C$17.10 and a 1-year high of C$18.60.
About Mitsubishi Materials
