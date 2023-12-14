Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 362,900 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 469,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MIMTF remained flat at C$17.15 during midday trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.18. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1-year low of C$17.10 and a 1-year high of C$18.60.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses in Japan. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; recycling, and green products and materials; environment and recycle technology; energy recovery resources, such as shredder residue, batteries, and e-scrap; and recycling facilities.

