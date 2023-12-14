Mitsui Fudosan (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.40

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.40 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 1109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Mitsui Fudosan Trading Up 3.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

