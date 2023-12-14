Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage accounts for about 2.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 508,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after acquiring an additional 288,919 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $6,379,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 99.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 238,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,882,000 after buying an additional 119,020 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,180 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.