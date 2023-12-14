Moonbeam 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17.52 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $276.38 million and $17.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00090438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00026415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,097,210,539 coins and its circulating supply is 805,779,923 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

