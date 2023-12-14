Mr. Cooper Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,613 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the typical volume of 284 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The company had a trading volume of 369,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,728. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $67.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at $26,452,917.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,800 shares of company stock worth $4,373,134. 3.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 294,812 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,121,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

