MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $5,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MSCI by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $547.26. 169,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $509.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.04. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.67 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

