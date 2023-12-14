Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.70. Approximately 23,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 44,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It also offers lithium iron phosphate cathode materials for automotive and non-automotive applications. The company is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

