Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Trading Down 4.3%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.69. 602,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 849,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Natura &Co from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Natura &Co had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,391,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Natura &Co by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 166,766 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 24,040,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Holding SA engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and resale of cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through Natura &Co Latam, Avon International, The Body Shop, and Aesop segments.

