NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00005372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $182.72 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00026965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014762 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005564 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

