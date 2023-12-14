Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Update

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 15th total of 248,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,929.0 days.

Nemetschek Stock Up 4.1 %

NEMTF stock traded up $3.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $60.45 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays raised Nemetschek from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

