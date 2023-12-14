Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Corning by 9.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,491,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Corning by 12.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 37,168 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Corning by 41.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corning by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,463,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $331,597,000 after buying an additional 90,203 shares during the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.45. 1,301,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

