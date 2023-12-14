Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $27.79 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Quanta Services accounts for about 2.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Quanta Services worth $27,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.17.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $5.66 on Thursday, hitting $215.94. 403,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.77. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.61 and a 1-year high of $216.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.82%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

