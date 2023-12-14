Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $9.48 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded up $3.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.22. 325,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,058. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.30.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

