Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 2,624 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.40. 8,842,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,181,402. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.36. The company has a market cap of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

