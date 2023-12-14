Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 3,615 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $12,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,911,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,086,869. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.28. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

