Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 55 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 4.0 %

DE traded up $14.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $391.99. 1,446,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,295. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.97. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

