Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,550,219.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $255.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,771,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

