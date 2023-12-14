New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Shares Down 2.6%

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.86. 152,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 316,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 113.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 31,442.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,738,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after buying an additional 3,726,217 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 873,440 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $4,457,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 277,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 84.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 403,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 185,226 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

Featured Stories

