New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,157,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,197 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $67,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EDU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $42.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 0.7 %

EDU stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.24. 1,006,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,662. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.33. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

