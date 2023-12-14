NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.97

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.97 and last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 5914799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 13.66 and a quick ratio of 13.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 29.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

