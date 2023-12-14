NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.53

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.53 and last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 202330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFI shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.46.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.43) by C($0.12). NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%. The business had revenue of C$952.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.3177966 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.