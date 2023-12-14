NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.67

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 336074 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $620.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 26.10%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 214.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $58,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

