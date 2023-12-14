Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Buys 11,398 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 2.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV stock traded down $9.26 on Thursday, reaching $478.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,246. The company has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $521.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $463.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.32.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

