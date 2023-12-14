Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Cuts Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $3.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.14. 10,472,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,063,342. The company has a market cap of $124.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

